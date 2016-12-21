'Pet Shop Boys CEO' firm quips: We have enough storage people

Mangstor founder and chief architect Ashwin Kamath contacted us to correct and clarify our story about the Mangstor CEO change, in which we wrote that its new CEO had no storage background. He noted that its former one hadn't either.

He tells us: “It is quite an understandable take on the events. I would like to correct one fact, [which] is that my quote wasn't a canned quote. It came directly from me, it was authored by me and I insisted that it be included to show my backing and support to this transition. It couldn't have been more genuine. I generally don't do quotes, but this time I had to.”

Kamath says the incoming CEO Craig Gilmore’s impact on Mangstor has been substantial:

Craig has really changed the outlook on business and operations the last few months. Storage background has never been our problem, my team and I have developed all of it. FWIW the earlier CEO did not have any storage background either so that should rest the case. Right now all the transition is facing inward in the Company; very soon this will be for the market to see. Interesting times ahead.

Roll on 2017 and Mangstor’s outbound messaging. ®

