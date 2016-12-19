Elon Musk wants to get into the boring business, literally

Elon Musk has fired off a series of Tweets suggesting he wants to get into the boring business. As in boring tunnels.

The serial entrepreneur seems to have been stuck in traffic and decided the best way to get out of it, in the long term, is to do what he does best: start a company to dig into the problem from a different angle.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

It shall be called "The Boring Company" — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Boring, it's what we do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

I am actually going to do this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Occasional Speaking in Tech guest, "Storagezilla", aka Mark Twomey, had this to say about Musk's new business plan.

Man who can afford a helicopter instead decides to be Fantastic Four supervillain, Mole Man. https://t.co/aSdGM2fiM6 — Mark Twomey (@Storagezilla) December 19, 2016

As Inverse points out, this isn't the first time time Musk has said he digs tunnels. In the video below, from January 2016, he wonders out loud (at 21:59) why the world doesn't have more road tunnels.

“It is just a hole in the ground,” he says. “It is not that hard.” He goes on to imagine “30 layers of tunnels” beneath the world's cities, to alleviate traffic, and says “I strongly recommend tunnels.”

Youtube Video

And now it looks like Musk will do it.

He might be onto something here, as tunnelling is expensive and slow. It's also dangerous and hard. The world's longest rail tunnel, for example, is the 57km Gotthard Base Tunnel which ran years late and blew its budget by about 20 per cent.

But of course he also emitted the Tweet below back in April 2015, when trying to land a rocket on a barge.

If this works, I'm treating myself to a volcano lair. It's time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2015

SpaceX, Musk's space company, succeeded with its barge landing plan earlier this year. Musk is yet to announce he's bought a lair of any sort, anywhere.

Perhaps The Boring Company can dig him one? ®

