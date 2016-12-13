Microsoft skates over Surface Hub sales data

Microsoft has released highly selective figures on sales of the Surface Hub, its Windows-10 powered multi-touch whiteboarding wall.

The software giant claimed to have shipped Hubs to 2,000 customers with an average deal size of 50 units. It claimed one large order of 1,500.

Microsoft did not release any financial data.

Surface Hubs come in two sizes: 84 inches and 55 inches, priced $21,999 and $8,999 respectively.

The company claimed it is adding more partners to sell Hubs to keep up with demand along with a try-before-you-buy programme.

The programme will hit the US and Europe “this winter”, with plans for a rollout in Asia Pacific “later”.

Microsoft had not released any sales data in its financials on uptake of Hub, which shipped nine months ago.

Like its peers in tech, Microsoft typically shies away from breaking out next to any data on the sales performance of brand-new products.

Historically, however, Microsoft has made much of when new version of Windows broke a one-million barrier mark.

For comparison purposes, it took Windows 7 and 8 six months to hit one million; Windows XP hit 17 million in just over two months by January 2002.

Microsoft’s other hardware effort, iPad rival the Surface tablet, sold 1.8 million units in the eight months after the touchpad’s launch in October 2012. ®

