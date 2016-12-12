Dell EMC shakes products biz like a snow globe

Dell EMC President David Goulden has reorganised the core products group, re-arranging core and emerging technologies, with consequent executive movement.

We saw an aspect of this late last week, with Guy Churchward and CJ Desai leaving to pursue C-level opportunities elsewhere.

The old product divisions were:

Servers - headed by Ashley Gorakhpurwalla

Core Technologies - Guy Churchward

Converged Platforms and Solutions - Chad Sakac

Emerging Technologies - CJ Desai

Networking - Tom Burns

The new ones are:

Servers - headed by Ashley Gorakhpurwalla

Storage - Jeff Boudreau

Converged Infrastructure - Chad Sakac

Data Protection - Beth Phalen

Networking - Tom Burns

That seems a straightforward grouping. The DSDD product group moves into the server division, by the way. Here's an org chart:

All the division heads report to David Goulden. Jeff Boudreau is a 20-year EMC veteran and Beth Phalen a 17-year one.

Dell Software head John Swainson has retired. Fidelma Russo (VMAX engineering or, formally SVP and GM, Enterprise Storage & Software), Jeff Bettencourt (Connectrix or, formally, SVP and GM Connectrix and Chief of Staff in Core Technologies) and Chris Ratcliffe (Core Technologies Division marketing) have also handed in their notice.

Core Technologies CTO Stephen Manley moves into the data protection division.

Goulden said this re-organisation has been under development for some time and takes effect immediately. Churchward is staying on until January 31 next year to assist with the changeover and provide continuity. Then he will become the President and CEO of real-time big data ingester and analyser DataTorrent. ®

