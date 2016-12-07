Speaking in Tech: Did an open source guru just ask us to join Amazon?
This week our intrepid tech podcasters – Ed, Greg and Melissa – ham it up with Tyler Britten of the office of the CTO at IBM Cloud Platform to discuss containers, open source, AWS, Snapchat, Samsung's Note 7 and periodic corporate reorgs. Don’t sweat the tech, everything is awesome.
- (0:00) Introducing Tyler Britten, Office of the CTO at IBM Cloud Platform
- (4:05) Containers are getting hot
- (6:40) More tech please
- (8:25) Millage run
- (10:06) AWS: Everything is awesome
- (12:15) Snowmobile
- (16:55) Greengrass
- (18:45) Open Source guru: Just join Amazon?
- (25:15) Snow Bursting
- (19:11) Sextacles
- (33:17) Samsung Note 7 got the squeeze
- (38:30) Windows 10 under the Christmas tree
- (39:50) What was Zuck doing at 12?
- (43:00) Reorgs and management consulting scams
