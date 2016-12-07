Speaking in Tech: Did an open source guru just ask us to join Amazon?

Podcast

This week our intrepid tech podcasters – Ed, Greg and Melissa – ham it up with Tyler Britten of the office of the CTO at IBM Cloud Platform to discuss containers, open source, AWS, Snapchat, Samsung's Note 7 and periodic corporate reorgs. Don’t sweat the tech, everything is awesome.

(0:00) Introducing Tyler Britten, Office of the CTO at IBM Cloud Platform

(4:05) Containers are getting hot

(6:40) More tech please

(8:25) Millage run

(10:06) AWS: Everything is awesome

(12:15) Snowmobile

(16:55) Greengrass

(18:45) Open Source guru: Just join Amazon?

(25:15) Snow Bursting

(19:11) Sextacles

(33:17) Samsung Note 7 got the squeeze

(38:30) Windows 10 under the Christmas tree

(39:50) What was Zuck doing at 12?

(43:00) Reorgs and management consulting scams

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

