SimpliVity does meet-in-the-channel type deal with Huawei

Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance and software supplier SimpliVity has certified Huawei hardware for its OmniStack software.

OmniStack with Huawei FusionServer is an all-flash implementation of OmniStack.

Qiu Long, President of Huawei IT Server Product Line, provided a ready-made quote: "Huawei servers running SimpliVity OmniStack technology represent a win-win for businesses needing hyper-converged infrastructure."

SimpliVity will be hoping for addiutinal sales through Huawei's channel and Huawei will be hopig to make a bigger impact in the hyper-converged market.

Doron Kempel, SimpliVity's CEO, said: "We know customers want choice when it comes to hyper-converged infrastructure, and we deliver our technoligy in combination with the world's leading server providers - Cisco, Lenovo, Dell and now Huawei."

Although, if course, Cisco has its own Springpath-powered HyperFlex line. ®

