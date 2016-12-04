Google proudly regards dented shovel as Flash lies supine on the floor

Google's long-promised farewell-to-Flash took another step last week , with the Chocolate Factory announcing it's off-by-default for most users, in most cases.

From Chrome 55, Google's browser will check sites to see if they support HTML5. If so, Chrome will run the auto-play video ad proceed to play video; if not, the user will be prompted to run Flash, if they want.

Users can let Flash run on a site-by-site basis in the browser's Manage Exceptions menu.

Ten high-profile sites get their own default exceptions for now: Facebook, YouTube, Yahoo, Live.com, Amazon, Twitch, and Russian sites Yandex, OK.ru and Mail.ru.

The exemption for these sites lasts a year.

The new Chrome release also includes 36 security fixes, the most serious of which are in the V8 JavaScript Engine, Blink, PDFium, and DevTools. The Chocolate Factory paid out more than US$64,000 in bounties for the collection.

There are a couple of other notable changes. The V8 JavaScript engine has been tweaked to use around half the memory of previous versions; and automatic hyphenation's been added to CSS, so line-wrapped text should become more readable. ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management