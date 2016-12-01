Eugene Kaspersky is now personally defending your feet

How secure are your feet? With these exclusive socks from, er, Kaspersky, your tootsies will never be subject to another bout of ransomware again.

The stylish black footwear was being handed out, along with advent calendars, at Kaspersky's Christmas bash in London last night.

Available in whatever size was thrust at you as you stumbled off into the night, these are for Euro sizes 39-42, or 6 to 8 in UK sizes.

The socks appear to be synthetic, for extra man-made protection from malware miscreants.

Kaspersky (the company, not Eugene, who sadly wasn't present last night) said next year will feature lots of malware and business will be good.

We think that's what they probably said anyway. The infosec-themed cocktails were rather moreish.

We're not entirely sure if old man Eugene knows that his mug will shortly be adorning the ankles of Britain's technology press, but if he is, good on you, Mr K. Good on you.

The essential question at Vulture Central this morning is: Are your feet more secure with Kaspersky's face on the inside or the outside? Put your thoughts in the comments section below. ®

Socknote

There is a spare pair of these collected by another Vulture who feels that his feet are adequately antivirused without Eugene's face on them. Most amusing comment below might get them.

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management