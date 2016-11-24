Make Christmas Great Again: $149 24-karat gold* Trump tree ornament

President-elect Donald Trump's online shop has released a tremendous ornament, the best ornament, for Christmas trees.

Costing "just" $149, the bauble is officially described as a Red Cap Collectible Ornament, and it is very collectable. People are telling us how collectible it is. Potential purchasers are encouraged to "get in the Christmas spirit with your very own Make America Great Again Red Cap Collectible Ornament".

"Made of brass and finished in 24-karat gold, this ornament is sure to make any tree stand out," continues the product explanation.

If that doesn't grab non-Trump voting readers by the you-know-what, then maybe Feltmelon's decorative vulvas might.

While the latter are hand-made in Canada by Feltmelon, we have, as of yet, been unable to confirm whether the Red Cap Collectible Ornaments were manufactured in the United States or China. ®

* 24k sounds impressive, but it's the spray-on kind; underneath all the goldy shiny bits are pure brass... much like... ah, never mind. Plated kit tends to only have a few microns of actual gold altogether.

