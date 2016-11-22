Trial date set for Brit police 'copter coppers over spying-on-doggers claims

The five officers from South Yorkshire Police accused of using a copper 'copter to record people who were naked or having sex will contest the allegations at their trial next year.

The men all deny guilt.

The serving and retired coppers were arrested as part of an internal investigation following reports that the force's chopper had been "used for inappropriate filming" according to The Yorkshire Post.

The charges relate to four alleged incidents, the first of which was alleged to have occurred on August 23 2007, two more alleged to have taken place on July 28 2008, and the final incident claimed to have happened on July 22 2012.

Malcolm Reeves, 63, formerly a pilot at South Yorkshire Police before retiring in 2013, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misconduct in a public office.

Matthew Lucas, 41, a serving officer with South Yorkshire Police, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of misconduct in a public office.

Lee Walls, 46, a serving officer with South Yorkshire Police, has pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office.

Adrian Pogmore, 50, formerly an officer with South Yorkshire Police, pleaded not guilty to four counts of misconduct relating to watching and filming naked people without their consent and observing and recording people performing sexual acts.

Matthew Loosemore, 44, a former South Yorkshire Police pilot who transferred to the National Police Air Service in 2013, pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office.

The five men, whose trial will begin on 17 July 2017, have been released on unconditional bail. ®

