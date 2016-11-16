The only thing worse than working at CSC? An Xmas redundo programme at CSC

Trigger-happy CSC is aiming the redundancy gun at another batch of hapless employees just in time for Chrimbo – a fate perhaps only slightly worse than actually working at the integrator over the festive season.

Hard-pressed staff were this week made aware of a third round of job cuts for 2016 – earlier rounds came in May and September, when a total of 350 were put at risk.

In the latest incident, CSC UK and Ireland general manager Craig Wilson told workers that a review of "business goals and progress" had highlighted "challenges" in hitting financial targets.

In "response to the current state of the business", CSC had devised a five point action sheet, which included:

Reshaping our delivery structures in some areas to better align with business opportunities and areas of growth

Addressing overcapacity to better align our pipeline with demand

Addressing areas where headcount can be reduced with little or no business impact

Ensuring our cost base is proportionate for the business it is supporting

Continuing to make use of offshore capability to increase competitiveness where appropriate

Wilson said: "Whilst considering these actions, we have provisionally identified a number of roles that potentially could be removed from the UK organisation. The potentially impacted areas are sales, GBS (Global Business Services), healthcare, insurance BPS, CSPD (graduate programme), corporate function and management."

Voluntary redundancy will be open to staff in "selected areas" but he didn't specify which at this stage. No numbers were mentioned in the document that company insiders sent to The Register.

Consultation with union reps about the "potential impact on our workforce" has already begun, the company confirmed.

Wilson himself landed at CSC when it acquired K3. Prior to that he worked at HP in various senior roles including head of Enterprise Services, part of HPE which is being bought by his current employer.

The buy of ES is due to complete in March when two basket cases come together to make a slightly larger basket case. Both are known for their love of redundancies so 2017 should be one helluva ride.

CSC sent us a statement:

“In order to align skills and resources to the demands of the market, we are restructuring parts of our UK organisation. As a result, we have identified a number of roles that potentially will be made redundant.

"We have opened a Voluntary Redundancy programme and expect the majority of the job reductions to come through this programme. We also provide opportunities for employees to reskill, with the potential of joining other areas of CSC’s UK business.” ®

