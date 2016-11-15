'Pavement power' - The bad idea that never seems to die
These boots were made for walking. Not charging batteries. Just walking
We've said it before, but because “walk on this pavement for renewable energy” remains a recurrent news story, it's worth saying again.
You can't get a useful amount of energy that way: it's a gimmick.
The latest iteration comes from Las Vegas, which according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal is installing street lights from EnGoPlanet, complete with charging footpads.
EnGoPlanet says each footfall can generate between 4W and 8W, and because the Review-Journal isn't a tech publication, it's not asked how much battery charge you'll get out of that.
The Register is a tech publication and we can tell you the answer is "not much”.
If you're charging a battery, the spec that matters isn't watts – it's watt-hours (or, if you're trying to power a home, kilowatt-hours), and that's not a figure that EnGoPlanet provides for the footpads.
The Register asked for a watt-hour spec for the chargers, but didn't get a reply.
Let's imagine, however, that the street lights are rated at 10 watts, and have a daily duty cycle of 8 hours: you need 80 watt-hours of storage to get through eight hours of night.
How much might one footstep on the charger deliver?
If a footstep produces a “charge moment” of 100 milliseconds, it's quite a simple calculation – a maximum of 0.8 watt seconds per person passing by.
Divide that by 3,600 to turn seconds into hours – and you're down at 0.22 milliwatt-hours; and you'd need 360,000 steps to charge the battery enough to run the lamp overnight.
The busier parts of the Vegas strip could well clock up 360,000 steps a day. Or perhaps 3.6 million. Which would still leave pavement power well short of powering even a single block of Las Vegas Boulevard's lights.
As we said, it's not the fault of the Las Vegas Review-Journal – but other tech publications, who probably have access to both Microsoft Excel and Google Docs could have run the same calculation.
“Charge as you walk” is a gimmick, not a technology. ®
