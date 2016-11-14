Pythons Idle and Cleese pen anti-selfie screed

VIDEO Monty Python members Eric Idle and John Cleese have penned a tune titled “Fuck selfies”.

As you might conclude from the title, the song is not entirely complimentary to selfies and labels those who take them with celebrities as “gits”, “lunatics” and “pricks”. There's even an exhortation for those who wield selfie sticks to store them where the sun don't shine.

Let's roll some footage.

Youtube Video

Yes, the song could be construed as old men shouting at a cloud. Perhaps the second video, below, explains that attitude: at about the 11:00 mark Idle and Cleese discuss comedy as both a reaction to lack of a mother figure early in life and a way of discussing death. With both men in their 70s, perhaps their hatred of selfies has more to do with mortality than anything else?

