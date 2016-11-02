NetApp gives Data Fabric a little nip, tuck and some filler

NetApp has added a few more capabilities and buffed up some products to make sure customers using its hybrid on-premises-public cloud facilities have a smoother ride. There's nothing dramatic here but rough edges have been sanded and partners can provide NetApp Private Storage as a service.

Under the Data Fabric umbrella there are updated versions of AltaVault, StorageGRID Webscale, and SnapCenter, and more comprehensive backup and syncing with the Amazon and Azure public clouds.

A new version of AltaVault, NetApp's backup data target gateway, integrates with SnapMirror, so it can get backup data off an ONTAP array and send it to AltaVault for onwards despatch to on-premises object stores or public clouds.

StorageGRID Webscale, to give the StorageGRID object storage product its full name, gets "a full solution stack integrated and distributed by NetApp", meaning NetApp has soaked, washed, rinsed, texturised and dried the component code behind it. It gets a few added functions, like support for S3 versioning and the ability, in the UI, to simulate the effects of changing storage policies on objects.

SnapCenter gets new application plug-ins and a capability to create custom plug-ins for third-party applications and databases. There is a new GUI with pre-defined protection relationships and backup policies for cloud-integrated backup.

The fresh Data Fabric capabilities are:

Cloud Sync Service automatically and continuously moves on-premises data to Amazon S3 and syncs it

Amazon's analytics tools can be used to look at the on-premises data

NetApp Private Storage (NPS) as a Service, which uses colocation providers such as Equinix, is available through Arrow, Faction, ASE, DARZ, and ThinkOn

Cloud Control for Microsoft Office 365 protects data in Microsoft Office 365, including SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Exchange Online, with backup to on-premises FAS, ONTAP Cloud or AltaVault cloud-integrated storage (StorageGRID, Amazon and Azure)

Cloud Backup backs up ONTAP using SnapMirror and integration with AltaVault and SnapCenter, offering hybrid cloud backup targets, plus file search and recovery from on-premises and public cloud stores

NetApp's Professional Services unit has a service bundle to help enterprises provide storage services to users like a cloud provider. The company says it also delivers processes and procedures to reduce the complexity and cost of storage operations while increasing performance.

So nothing dramatic but a whole set of nips and tucks, think digital botox, to make the Data Fabric body look smoother, toned and fitter.

Cloud Sync is available through the AWS Marketplace. ®

